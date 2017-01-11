Choose Your Workout, Based On Your Favorite Grade School Gym Class Activity

If you liked climbing rope: The day your P.E. teacher let down the climbing ropes was the day you felt most excited about gym class (both above and below the waist).

Then you’ll like rock climbing: Ascending those weirdly-sexual climbing ropes as a kid truly tested your upper body strength, and proved how undaunted you were by heights. At a rock climbing or bouldering gym, you’ll feel the same thrills and chills you felt dangling 15-feet above your classmates way back when. Oh -- and you’ll get a serious arm workout.

If you liked relay races (or tag): Even though you didn’t change for gym class, being known as the smelly kid by eighth period didn’t deter you from running for 30 minutes straight in an epic game of tag or beating out your fastest classmates in a winner-takes-all relay race.

Then you’ll like running: Most of the functioning human race will never understand you -- but that’s okay, because there is a special group of people that will. These people are called “runners,” and while they are frowned upon by most of society, they do have a niche group with whom they can compare the shortness of their shorts and the tightness in their calves. Join a local running club, hit the streets or track on your own, or find a treadmill gym like New York City’s Mile High Run Club.