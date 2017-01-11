A Gentleman's Guide to Clean Balls

Use a good soap, preferably one that's not overly perfumed -- bar soaps like unscented Ivory Snow or Dove are good choices, as formulas with a lot of extra stuff like fragrances and dyes can irritate sensitive skin. So, the more basic the better when it comes to soap choices. Using a washcloth or other type of shower scrubber will also go a long way in getting your boys as clean as possible. Be sure to rinse well while you're in there, as lingering product residue can cause itchiness and odor.

Get them dry -- and keep them dry

As anyone who suffers from this particular smell issue during the summer months knows, moisture is one of the primary culprits when it comes to ball smell. Toweling off after your shower, as well as giving yourself a minute or two to air dry post-toweling, before you put your drawers on, is a good place to start when it comes to moisture management. Using a powder like Gold Bond or King Talc will also help to keep things dry throughout the day.