The Tropical Superfruit Way More People Should Be Eating

People love getting hyped on "superfoods." No one bats an eyelash at shelling out nearly 10 bucks for maple water, and some go so far as crowning themselves with health laurels for eating donuts made out of ube.

So what's the next nutritional powerhouse worthy of your attention? Meet breadfruit, the world hunger-curbing hidden gem from the tropics. Here's what you need to know.

Is it a carb? Is it a fruit?

Breadfruit, part of the jackfruit family, is a species of flowering tree that originated in the South Pacific, grown today in some 90 countries. The name comes from the texture of the fruit after it's cooked, which is similar to freshly baked bread. Weird. But also cool. A large breadfruit can provide the carbohydrate portion of a meal for a family of five, though you probably won't be seeing it as part of a fast-food advertising campaign anytime soon.