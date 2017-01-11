The 7 Steps to Stopping a Cold in Its Tracks

Step 5: Pop some pills

If you can muster up the strength to go to the drugstore, don’t even give those megadose vitamin C concoctions a passing glance. You’re not a pirate fighting scurvy. For 99% of the population, vitamin C does absolutely nothing for treating and preventing colds, so you can disregard ads that promise otherwise.



On the opposite end of the vitamin alphabet is another popular cold remedy: zinc lozenges. Unlike vitamin C’s uselessness, zinc might -- *might* -- have some actual benefits. Studies are mixed, but recent ones have indicated that taking zinc within 24 hours of feeling symptoms might actually shorten the cold by a couple days. However, zinc can have some unpleasant side effects, especially on the stomach, so proceed with caution.



One pill you can actually count on is a mild pain reliever. Studies have shown that it doesn’t really matter if it’s acetaminophen or aspirin, though aspirin does have a lot going for it. Decongestants like Sudafed can help with the sinus mess if you absolutely have to be in public, but they’re not recommended for everyone.

