The Complete Scientific Guide to Getting Over Your Hangover

Step 1: Do damage control before you start drinking

You’re probably sick of alcohol being blamed for everything. Well, so is science. Enter congeners: naturally occurring compounds created (or added) during the fermentation of certain alcohols. And congeners can lead to some pretty nasty toxic effects.



What are these congeners, you ask? That “slightly oaky aftertaste” of your favorite red wine is classy and absolutely full of congeners. A good rule of thumb is "the darker the drink, the higher the congener content"... and the more your life will suck tomorrow. If you’d rather not curse the gods, then you should definitely stay away from bourbon. It has the highest congener count, making for the beastliest of beastly hangovers. You may feel like a legacy admission to Yale when you order a vodka soda, but it sure beats the hell out of feeling like the king of the dead tomorrow.



Congeners might also have something to do with the resurrective powers of your Sunday morning mimosas. After ethanol and its byproducts leave your system, congener products tend to stick around. One of the worst offenders is methanol, which some say is the real instigator in your hangover. Once you introduce some ethanol back into the system via that mimosa and Bloody Mary special, your metabolism puts methanol on hold, providing you with a few moments of sweet relief. This embargo is short lived, however, and does little more than postpone the inevitable pain that is to come when the remaining hangover sets in. It's probably better to tackle the pain head-on, since -- let's be real -- at some point you're going to get a hangover regardless of how careful you are with your consumption.