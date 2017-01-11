Why Pull-Ups Are Insanely Hard, and Also Insanely Effective

Pull-ups are pretty much the bane of my existence. I make burpees my bitch and can run a mile like a mofo, but if you put a pull-up bar in front of me, I might as well raise a white flag in a sad show of surrender.

Pull-ups may be insanely hard, but don't let that deter you. With the right know-how, you can tackle the pull-up bar like a champ and sculpt the upper body of... well, yourself. Just a better, stronger self. That's worth something, right?



Here's why pull-ups are so effing hard

Not to state the obvious or anything, but one of the main reasons pull-ups are so challenging is that they force you to lift your entire body weight using nothing but your upper body. If you weigh 150lb, you're lifting 150lb. If you weigh 200lb, you're lifting 200lb.