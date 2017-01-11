No-B.S. Answers to Questions You're Terrified to Ask About Donating Blood

The amount of blood donations take a dip this time of year, due to travel plans and holiday madness that cuts into regular donors' schedules, but the American Red Cross reminded healthy Americans this week that giving blood is more important than ever. .

"The need for blood doesn't take a break for the holidays," Bernadette Jay of the Red Cross told WVEC. Accordingly, as a blood donor (I've done it five times), I'm here to answer some basic questions everyone seems to have about giving the gift of life.

How much blood do you donate when you give?

Average-sized adults typically walk around carrying about 10 pints of blood in their bodies. That's more than you need to function, and about 1 pint typically goes into a donation.