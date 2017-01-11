How to Eat Carbs Without Gaining Weight

"Ninety percent of the brain's fuel is glucose, so we need carbs in order to not only think straight, but to perform," Jim White, registered dietitian and owner of Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios, says. "Also, carbohydrates give us energy. They provide glucose and we [burn] glycogen, which is our tank for fuel in the body."

Not only do carbs give you energy for better workouts; done right, eating carbohydrates can even be part of a well-rounded weight-loss plan. Here's how:

The more complex the better

One of the biggest reasons people demonize carbs is because they're such a broad food group. Junk food like chips and donuts fall under the carb macro group, but so do good-for-you foods like quinoa and oatmeal. To really get a grasp on which carbs to eat, White breaks them down into three tiers.