The 10 Critical Rules of Any Successful Diet

Dieting is the worst. And not just because it turns you into a hangry social outcast, but because it could actually contribute to weight gain. I'm guessing that isn't your ultimate goal.

The thing about food is that it's important. Vital, even, for your continued existence on this planet. And since not eating really isn't an option, you need to come up with ways to enjoy food while developing a personal eating plan that helps you meet your weight-loss or fitness goals.

Instead of high-tailing it to the Kindle bookstore to download the latest restrictive diet plan that gives you a bizarre eating regimen of nothing but black beans and olives, I turned to Rebecca Bass, RD, LD, CNSC (all those letters basically mean she's a registered dietitian to the third power), to find out what she teaches her clients about developing diets they can follow for a lifetime. Here are her dos and don'ts: