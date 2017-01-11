The Complete Lazy Person’s Guide to Working Out

Go for convenience

Not everyone is cut out for home-based workouts. If you know you have to head out the door to break a sweat, the gym you choose absolutely must be convenient. If you’re already having a hard time convincing yourself that a 45-minute cycling class is worth putting on pants for, in what world do you think you’ll be more likely to attend if you have to drive 30 minutes to get there? There’s no way any lazy person worth his or her salt is going to add an hour-long drive to a class that’s over in less than 60 minutes.



Jenn McAmis, an ACSM-certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor, agrees, “Make it easy on yourself! If you’re not a morning person, why do you think you’re going to start enjoying a 5am class on the other side of town? Go to a gym that’s on the way home from work. It’s much harder to make excuses when it’s convenient.”