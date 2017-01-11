How to Fix Your Life by Complaining About Everything

Perhaps if I grew up complaining, this would be easier. But I'm from the South, where people still adhere to the life philosophy of "We're all in the shit, might as well hold the door for the next guy." I was raised by a single mom who sewed herself an outfit for a job interview after my father walked out on her. Try to moan about a piece of metal in a salad in a house like that.

It took 31 years for me to finally figure out how to complain properly, and even then I had to be under physical duress to do it. I had snapped the tendon holding my hamstring to my pelvis during a rec-league kickball game. After surgery and two months on crutches, I went to my first physical therapy appointment. There I heard the three worst words you can possibly hear in a doctor's office: "out of network." Though somehow the orthopedist who had diagnosed the injury in the same office was covered by my insurance, the physical therapist was not. Until I hit an absurdly high out-of-network deductible, each appointment would cost about as much as a car payment. And I had been sentenced by my surgeon to two a week.