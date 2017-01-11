How to Quit Your Boring Desk Job and Get Paid to Work Out

And yet, it also means you get to set your own hours and have the flexibility to start your own business slowly, on the side. Who knows, you might even become one of the big name trainers who can command more than $300 an hour for a session with a high-end client. Some people do it, so why not you?

Just keep in mind that most trainers bring in a median hourly rate of just $18 an hour. So while it doesn't hurt to swing for the fences, don't be surprised if you end up with a salary bunt.

Get CPR and first-aid certified, because bad stuff happens

Almost all gyms and training certifications require personal trainers to also hold certifications in CPR, AED, and sometimes first aid... because, yeah, people do occasionally have heart attacks while working out. If you're not already certified, get your training before putting in an application, which you can do through a local Red Cross.