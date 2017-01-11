How I Buckled Down and Got Healthy in a Single Monday

Before work

6am: My alarm goes off. The New Me goes running in the peaceful predawn hours, because that shit gets the endorphins pumping. Productive day, here I come!

6:16am: Once I wake up fully, of course. Can't jog properly if I'm not fully focused! Alarm still sounding. No biggie, I can sleep through it for a few minutes.

6:49am: How the hell have I been laying half-asleep for half an hour? I really need a better alarm clock to get me up and at 'em. Punctuality is the cool uncle of fitness, as they say! Do they say that? Whatever.

7:02am: Alright, I'm wide awake. Ahhh! Katy Perry! I should listen to that song. Wait, do I not have that album?