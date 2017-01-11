How to Undo All the Damage You Did to Your Body Over the Holidays

"These specific, measurable goals allow you to track your progress and are more actionable than broad, overarching goals," says Whetzel.

Drink up

Sadly, this is not an excuse to fight fire with fire and drink a thousand beers in January -- pour yourself a refreshing glass of water instead. Lisa Bruno, co-owner and nutritionist at Work it Out Fitness Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey, recommends ditching alcohol completely for a few days and rehydrating with water.

While it may seem obvious, weight gained over the holidays is probably due to the fact that you've been downing tons of excess, empty calories, many in alcohol form. Bruno advises drinking anywhere between nine and 13 cups of water per day to stay hydrated and make up for several nights of boozing it up.