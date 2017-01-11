How to Play Sports Deep Into Your 30s Without Falling Apart

Recreational sports are, in fact, a great way for you to improve and maintain fitness in your 30s, but your body isn’t what it used to be. Use these tips to ease your way into the game while keeping yourself from falling apart.

Never stop playing

OK, I realize this ship might have already sailed, but the absolute best way to keep playing sports into your 30s is to never. Stop. Playing. Channel the likes of Tom Brady, Tim Duncan, hell, even Matt Hasselbeck, and continue playing the sport you love.

If, however, you haven’t found a time machine to take you back to 2005 so you can stay on top of your game, take the following steps.