How to Get in Shape While Spending No Money

I know what it means to live on a budget. Heck, I live in a one-room barn with unfinished concrete floors (true story), and a kitchen I built myself out of cinderblocks (again, true story -- who would make something like that up?). And yet, I’ve somehow figured out how to afford a healthy lifestyle, so don’t tell me it costs too much to get in shape.

You don’t need to drop thousands on a personal trainer, gym membership, or exercise equipment. Working out doesn’t have to cost a thing. You just need to follow a few basic rules to build the body of your dreams.

Let’s talk about running...

Have I lost you already? I get it. Running's the worst. Except that it's actually kind of the best. It costs absolutely nothing, but delivers one of the most effective cardiovascular workouts around. And all you need is yourself, your shoes, and, admittedly, mental fortitude.