The Art of Getting Out of a Rut When You’re Bored With Life

The answer is clear. You start with the cans. There's no way you have it in you to attempt cleaning the kitchen top down, or scrubbing the carpet. Once those cans are out of the way, you'll have some momentum, and the next task will feel less overwhelming.

Same goes for when you're in a rut and need to get some inertia. You may have been told to "eat that frog," but ruts and hangovers are exceptions to this rule. Eat the tadpole first. Lower your expectations and start with an easy task to get your morale up. As inertia grows, you'll feel more capable of the more daunting stuff.



Talk it out

Clearly I’m biased and think everyone should have therapy, but recruiting support and accountability from a counselor or coach may be just what you need to see a clear path out of whatever rut you’re in. People tend to get all Blair Witch Project on themselves and feel like there's no way out; enter counselor, who can just say, "Dude, there's a road right here." Even a friend can offer a new perspective, if there are no other options.

