6 Steps to Breaking Your Snooze Button Addiction

“It’s not quality sleep, it’s relaxing time,” said Dr. Penzel. “A person cannot count this time as sleep.”

So if your alarm (or your pet) is already going off, it’s better just to get up and roll with it than give in to the allure of half-ass slumber.



Become a creature of habit

Hitting snooze -- which really is less button pushing and more smartphone-swiping, and therefore not as cool anyway -- leads to “drockling.” Seriously! It’s a term used by sleep experts to describe the yo-yo effect on the body’s clock, when it expects to doze off but is unpleasantly surprised.

If every day you set an alarm for 7am, but instead wake up again (and again... and again) at various times between 7am and 7:45am, your body doesn’t know when to get sleepy later on.