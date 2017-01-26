When Is It OK to Stay Home From Work With a Fever?

People get sick, and at some point, they can't work anymore. I know it kills you, and I know it's not a pretty thing to admit in our perfectly efficient, Ford-ian laboring society, but when you come down with something, dammit, you gotta take care of your body. Your body is all you have in this world.

One good way to gauge if it's in trouble -- and if you're too sick to come into work -- is by checking if you have a fever.

What temperature is a fever?

First things first: Check your oral temperature with a thermometer. (Internal readings are the most accurate.) If your temperature is higher than 100.4˚ F (38˚ C), congratulations, you're sick with a fever. You're also probably mostly OK. Most adults start to look and act sick if their fevers climb higher than 103˚ F (39.4˚ C). At that point, you should probably stay in bed.