Natural Headache Cures That Are Proven to Actually Work

Don't you love those random headaches that sneak up on you and turn you into a poorly functioning, irritable zombie? Sure, you can reach for the ibuprofen, but there are lots of reasons not to go this route: maybe you don't like to self-medicate unless absolutely necessary, maybe meds don't work for you, or maybe you have a happy hour planned -- it's not the best idea to mix pills and alcohol, right?

If any of those apply to you, try one of these non-pharmaceutical headache remedies that have been scientifically proven to work.



Track your headaches

This is an important first step. If you suffer from frequent headaches, it's a good idea to keep a headache journal -- not the "Dear diary" kind of journal. Instead, record with as much detail as possible when each headache happened, what it was like, and what you suspect might be triggering it.