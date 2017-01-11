How to Kill Bed Bugs, the Enemy You Sleep With

Here's what that means for the methods listed above.

For the diatomaceous earth: Contact means sprinkling and spreading the powder in a thin film on floors and in the nooks and cracks where bed bugs could hide. If you have a raised bed, you can even put some on the risers between the floor and foot of your bed, so that the bed bugs will be coated in the powder before they make it to your body. Be sure to clean it up once you're certain the bed bugs are gone.

For the handheld steamer: It's a non-chemical, replenishable direct applicator of heat that is safe to use on most clothes, furniture, books, and almost anything else you might find in a house or apartment. Killing the bastards becomes eminently more doable once you add it to your daily schedule like any chore, hitting your clothes with a blast of heat just in case before you walk out the door in the morning.