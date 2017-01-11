What Actually Causes a Beer Belly, and How to Get Rid of It

Gender also makes a difference

Men and women tend to pack on their pounds differently. For men, that means more fat in the belly area, says Dr. Grunvald, which explains why the classic beer-belly look usually happens to men -- it's also more of a pronounced look when all the weight is going into your gut, and not other parts.

That helps explain why you tend to see it less on women, too; they typically store extra weight in the butt and thighs. Why men get to call theirs "beer bellies" while women are relegated to "muffin tops" is another conversation...

Beer probably doesn't cause the classic beer belly

If you had to bet on a nationality that would study the causes of beer bellies, you'd put a ton of money on Germans, right? You'd win this hypothetical wager! While there seems to be some correlation between beer consumption and overall weight, scientists who "study" such things for a living found no indication that beer makes you fatter in the gut specifically.