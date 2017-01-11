You're Sunburnt to a Crisp. Here's How to Feel Better.

Sunburn is one of those unfortunate reminders that no pleasure in this life is without pain -- oh, you want to enjoy this beautiful sunny day? Your indulgence will be punished with a week of fiery skin.

In an effort to give the middle finger to nature, you apply and reapply and re-reapply your lotion, but the sun has a pesky habit of sticking around. Like, forever. Sadly, when you get a sunburn, you can't undo it. But there are ways to relieve the pain -- these are the best ones.

Take cold showers, but don't apply ice directly to the skin

Cold showers are good for dampening sexual feelings AND the pain of sunburn. Dermatologist Mary Lee Amerian, MD, says that as soon as you realize you're rocking a burn, jump in a cold shower or bath, fast. Don't linger in there (she says just a few seconds will work), but you can use cold compresses afterwards to help cool the burn. Don't apply ice directly to your bright-red skin, however, as this can screw you up even worse -- make sure there's a buffer between whatever icy source you're using and your skin.