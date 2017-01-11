The Science Behind Optimal Napping

Napping is a delicate art that's difficult to master. Getting midday Zzz's has a multitude of benefits, but finding the time isn’t easy -- and even if you do, being unable to relax or waking up groggy can defeat the whole purpose.

A little afternoon shuteye has the power to seriously boost your productivity, but only when it’s done right. Following these expert-approved tips will help you become a master napper in no time.



Make it clockwork

Let's be real: most adults only catnap when they’re sick or hungover. But from a biological standpoint, your body would actually be down for it even on ordinary days. According to Dr. Thomas Penzel of Germany’s Charité Sleep Medicine Center, humans are naturally wired to feel sleepy in the afternoon.