How to Give Yourself Vivid, Crazy Dreams

Remember that time you rode your Brazilian unicorn across Jell-O Lake to save Venus Williams from the burning spaghetti factory? Ahhhh, those were the good old days...

Bizarro dreams are kind of like an acid-trip lottery: you never know when you'll hit the jackpot. But there may be ways you can play the odds in your favor. Like your teenage self, dreams are pretty easily influenced, so try your hand at a couple of these techniques, and you might see your trusty unicorn again in no time.



Be intentional

The first step to having crazy dreams is actually remembering them, and in the immortal words of Marty McFly: "If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything." A 2007 meta-analysis concluded that someone's attitude toward dreaming is the strongest indicator of recalling dreams. Basically, if you want to remember dreams, then you're more likely to remember them (deep, right?).