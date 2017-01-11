Why Do Guys Have Wet Dreams?

First off, what are wet dreams?

“A wet dream, medically called a nocturnal emission, is a spontaneous ejaculation that generally young men entering puberty experience when they are not always masturbating. The wet dream relieves the build up of semen,” Dr. Kerner explains. “They are healthy and normal and not really within voluntary control. Some boys will recall an erotic dream, but most do not.”

“Biologically it is connected to maturity,” says Dr. Paduch. “Ejaculation stems from puberty. A lot of boys will have nocturnal emissions and then begin masturbating around 12 or 13. Nocturnal emissions are associated with REM sleep, which is where we have those vivid dreams, and these dreams don’t necessarily have to be sexual.” Dr. Paduch goes on to explain that on average, younger guys will have one nocturnal emission every two to three weeks unless they ejaculate regularly -- which, let’s face it, isn’t really that tall of an order.