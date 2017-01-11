The Habits That Are Proven to Help You Cheat Death

Indulging in your coffee addiction

Coffee tends to inspire militant opinions. People who believe it's the lifeblood of all human existence, and the monsters who want to take that joy away from the world because "caffeine is a drug," or something.

If you fall into the first camp, you're in luck -- java does help people live longer, even the decaf crap. It's all-natural, calorie-free, and makes you a somewhat tolerable human in the morning. Feel no guilt over your coffee addiction. In fact, use it as proof that you're helping your future self grow to a ripe old age.

Not freaking the fuck out

Life is hard, and it's how you handle everyday stress and major life events that can literally make or break you. People with chronic stress have a higher risk for obesity, inflammation, and mental illness.