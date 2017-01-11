Health

Everything You Need to Know About Losing Weight, From People Who Have Actually Done It

By Published On 12/26/2016 By Published On 12/26/2016
people who lost weight
Sandra Costello Photography/Rich Williams/Kelsy Byers/Nina Gonzales/Thrillist
Looking to lose weight in the new year? Check out these stories of people who have done it -- successfully! -- to find a strategy that works for you. 

Sandra Costello Photography
The Things No One Ever Tells You About Losing 100-Plus Pounds
Personal trainer Kelly Coffey lost 150lbs and kept it off, but while she had a goal in mind and achieved it, there were few things that DIDN'T surprise her along the way. 
Rich Williams/Oren Aks/Thrillist
I Lost 120lbs, and I Didn't Need Exercise to Do It
Exercise plays an important role in overall health, but sometimes dietary changes make more of a difference than any rigorous workout regimen. 
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
How I Lost Weight Eating Cheese and Bacon
The ketogenic diet is quickly gaining popularity among those looking to lose weight, in no small part because it calls for an extremely high-fat diet. Here's one writer's story of successfully dropping weight on the diet. 
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
"I Don't Eat on Mondays": What Life Is Like on Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting has also skyrocketed in popularity recently; various protocols ask you to go several hours, or even days, without food. One writer describes her three years (!) losing and maintaining weight as an intermittent faster.
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
I Quit Sugar and Lost a Crazy Amount of Weight
Giving up sugar is one of the best changes you can make if you're trying to drop weight. Here's why.
Noel Dickover/Thrillist
Why Most People Who Want to Lose Weight Won't
After many failed attempts at losing weight, the writer found a strategy that worked, in the process pinpointing why so many others failed.
Shaunta Grimes
Here's How I Got Fat (and How I Dropped the Weight)
Most stories of weight loss neglect to include the most important part: How the weight was gained in the first place. Often it can help with the process of shedding pounds. 
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist
Weight-Loss Myths No One Should Believe
The idea of losing weight is so appealing to some that it can inspire wild fantasies. Here are some common myths you shouldn't believe. 
Kelsy Byers/Nina Gonzales/Thrillist
14 Weight-Loss Tips From People Who Have Lost 50 Pounds or More
Want just the essential, down-and-dirty tips from people who have lost 50lbs or more? Look no further.

