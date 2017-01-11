The Chipotle Diet: How to Lose Weight and Get Abs While Eating Tex-Mex

However, there's a catch. When you see the number on the scale go down, it doesn't necessarily all come from fat -- the weight you lost may have been glycogen (carbohydrates stored within your muscles), fat, or muscle. To achieve a six-pack, you don't just want to lose weight; you want to lose fat.

In order to do this, you need to consume an adequate amount of protein. A good rule of thumb is to consume the amount of protein in grams as your target body weight. For example, if you want to get to 160lb, you should consume at least 160g of protein per day.

What does your body-fat percentage need to be until you start seeing a six-pack? Well, it varies depending on everything from the amount of muscle mass that you have all the way to your current room lighting. As a rule of thumb, though, men need to be under 10% body fat and women need to be under 20%. Here's how Chipotle can help you get there.