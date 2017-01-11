The Habits of People Who Lose Weight and Keep It Off

In 2003, I weighed an uncomfortable 307lb. By 2004, I weighed 150. Unlike most people who lose weight, I’ve kept it off for over a decade.

"What sorcery is this?" you may ask. But there’s no magic in my weight-loss maintenance formula. Like most folks who lose weight and keep it off, I developed habits that keep me from regaining the half of myself I left behind.

If you’ve lost weight, are in the process of losing weight, or are just in the planning stages, the sooner you start building the habits you'll need to keep it off, the more confident you can be that any weight lost won’t be re-found. What are those habits? I’m so glad you asked...