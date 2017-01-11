Ask a Former Fat Guy: New Clothes, Old Skin, and Having a Social Life

After losing 120lbs through diet and lifestyle changes, I'd like to pass along what I’ve learned to you, fair reader! There are many surprising and unforeseen benefits -- and obstacles, of course -- beyond what you might expect. I'm here to answer questions you may have about weight loss. Read on!

Was it super expensive to buy a whole new wardrobe?

Well, I shop at Old Navy a lot, because apparently it's the major retailer that realizes tall people exist. Even better, wise Old Navy also knows tall people don't want to walk around in the nude. Accordingly, it offers many choices in Lurch size.

Despite replacing my wardrobe in bits and pieces, yes, there was a cost involved. But pretty much any cost is well worth it! So worth it! It may sound annoying to buy the same or similar pieces in a smaller size, but it was actually quite liberating to watch my body change from "squat, melting candle" to "svelte humanoid shape." And replacing parts of my wardrobe over time helped ease the financial pain a bit -- it's not like one day I was 120lbs lighter and had absolutely nothing to wear.