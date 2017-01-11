The One Thing You Shouldn't Do if You're Serious About Losing Weight

There's a diabolical machine in most American homes that fuels self-sabotage, the No. 1 killer of weight loss-related commitments. It's a seemingly innocuous machine -- but if you're trying to lose weight, using it may all but guarantee you won't. Or, if you do lose weight, that you gain it all back.

I'm a personal trainer who used to weigh more than 300lbs. After a lifetime of dieting, losing weight, and then gaining it back, I finally got to a comfortable weight. I've maintained that weight for over a decade, in part because I finally stopped using this machine: the bathroom scale.

When and how getting on the scale fuels self-sabotage varies from person to person, but for most folks who struggle with self-sabotage, one thing is clear: Seeing what you weigh when you're trying to weigh less all but ensures that you'll weigh more.