Why Your Diet Is Doomed to Fail

Want to lose weight? Go on a diet! Atkins, Paleo, Zone, cabbage soup -- pounds will melt away!

At least, that's the default way most Americans think about losing weight: find a specific eating system that categorizes your food into "good" and "bad," don't eat the bad stuff ever again, and you'll unlock the keys to weight loss and happiness. Then it's back to normal life, only now you're skinnier and everyone loves you!

Except that's not what happens at all. Diets are more like a prison where you're the warden and inmate -- you give yourself time in the hole when you make a "bad" food choice, casual mental lashings are dished out on the regular, not to mention the constant feelings of guilt, which you try to bury under a pile of Choco Tacos, thus starting the cycle all over again. OK, there probably aren't Choco Tacos in actual prison. But you get the point.