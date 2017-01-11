I Lost 120 Pounds, and I Didn't Need to Exercise to Do It

I was the fat kid my whole life.

I hoovered down food like it was my job: no leftovers were safe, no refrigerator left unraided, no pantry unplundered. I was an active kid involved in hockey, soccer, basketball, karate, and football, but no amount of athletics kept the weight off, because I ate whatever was put in front of me and developed a raging sweet tooth.

I wore a T-shirt when I went to the pool. Yeah, I was that kid.

You all knew me, or maybe you were me. Fat and jolly with plenty of friends, but always the fat kid. I know, because I was constantly told how fat I was. Growing up, I learned to hate my body.