5 Steps to a Healthy(ish) Night of Drinking

11pm: At the bar

So you've done your grilling, eaten, and maybe had a couple drinks with plenty of water thrown in. Now you have permission to get your party started.



The bad news is that it doesn't take much alcohol for you to rack up an entire meal's worth of calories just by drinking. Add in the fact that your body has to process booze -- which is toxic, after all -- and it's easy to see why an excess of alcohol can lead to weight gain.



"Drinking alcohol reduces the amount of fat your body burns for energy," Ott says. "Because of this, all other normal processes that are taking place in our bodies -- absorbing nutrients, burning fat, etc. -- are interrupted to take priority to getting rid of the alcohol."



Because it's easy to over-consume beer, if you're going to make the switch to liquor and need a mixer, opt for a low-calorie option. Ott suggests that 1.5oz liquor mixed with soda water or water is the magic recipe.



Since a 12oz light beer is roughly equal to a 5oz glass of wine is roughly equal to a 1.5oz shot, you have options when you're out. Continuing to have water between drinks is still the key to reducing the number of drinks you have over the course of the night.

