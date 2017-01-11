Screw One Step at a Time, Just Fix Everything Immediately

You're way better at life than you think you are

Dr. Mrazek notes that past studies showed that exercise, sleep, and mindfulness could have widespread effects in multiple areas of our lives. By focusing on improving all of those areas at once, his team found that for greater change, your goals should be aligned -- like learning a new hobby and getting more sleep so you can have energy in the evening to work on it -- though improving one area of your life will bleed into other areas, as well.

"The greater the alignment between two goals, the more they will support one another; yet there's nothing wrong with pursuing two skillful goals that are only loosely related," Mrazek explains. "The trouble begins when we hold conflicting goals: if you want to binge the new season of House of Cards and you also want to use your weekend to put your body and mind in a great state for the upcoming week, you're in trouble." In other words, don't plan on giving up drinking while also vowing to spend more time in sports bars late at night.