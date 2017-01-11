My Brief, Wondrous Career as a Professional Pooper

How to plan a pro-pooping life

I live in a small apartment shared with someone who was a chemistry major, which means he knows what's contained in fecal matter and the dangers of being exposed to it. He wasn't keen on my storing my stool in our small freezer. Luckily, I have another friend, Oliver, who lives nearby and didn't study chemistry, and he was more than glad to help me in my pursuit. The only snafu was that he lives with five others whom I don't know as well, but we figured it'd be best not to tell them what was going on.

However, two nights before I was to start my donation cycle, he and I were finishing up dinner at his place with one of his housemates. Since we cooked, she asked if we wanted some dessert she had recently whipped up. Sure, we said. She went into the freezer and returned with a Ziploc full of chocolate balls. He and I looked at each other, both thinking the same thing: to prevent any confusion, it'd probably be good to tell her what was going on. But turns out she had no problem with it, only she made sure for the time being to store her chocolate balls in the upstairs freezer instead.