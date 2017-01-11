How to Sleep Like a Baby Without Taking Drugs Like an Adult

There's nothing worse than lying in bed, bug-eyed and wide awake, trying to force yourself to fall asleep. The harder you try, the more awake you become, haunted by tomorrow's responsibilities or that email you should've sent in the evening, but didn't, gahhhh!

While an extra glass of wine or sleeping pill can make you pass out pretty quickly, the best sleep is the natural kind. Here's how to make sure your circadian rhythm is on point, and your eyes aren't bleary, bloodshot balls of fire every day at work.

Shut off personal electronics -- yes, even your phone

For many people who treat their phones as an extension of their hands, turning it off completely is blasphemy -- how else are you supposed to stalk your ex for the 57th time before bed? But it's that artificial light radiating from the screen so close to your eyes that could be throwing off your sleep cycle.