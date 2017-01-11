How to Have an Amazing Poop, Every Time

Bulk up

The No. 1 way to keep everyone moving and grooving at a regular pace is to increase fiber in your diet. Dr. Ivanina recommends adding a bulk-forming supplement and drinking more water, plus eating the right fiber-rich foods. "Citrus fruits and legumes -- beans, peas, lentils -- stimulate the growth of colonic flora and increase poop mass," she says. "Apples, peaches, pears, cherries, raisins, grapes, and nuts are also good. Just remember to increase fiber intake gradually to avoid getting bloated and gassy."



Stick to a regular schedule

It's no secret that the bathroom at the office gets heavy foot traffic first thing in the morning. Keeping an open schedule is great for your social calendar, but when it comes to pooping there's nothing wrong with a standing date. Dr. Ivanina suggests setting aside a daily, unhurried time to poop. "Most people with healthy pooping habits usually empty at the same time every day, suggesting that pooping is in part a conditioned reflex. Your colon is most active in the morning and after a meal so make sure to schedule that post-breakfast poop time in your calendar."