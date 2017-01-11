A Neurologist's Tips for Protecting Your Brain From Mental Decline

Dr. Bhatt says diets geared towards patients with high blood pressure are also beneficial for brain function; like the Mediterranean diet, these tend to restrict red meat, salt, sweets, and sugary beverages, and encourage more fresh produce and whole grains. Considering high blood pressure has its own set of brain risks, there's a good argument for sticking to this way of eating for overall health.

Take it easy on the booze

A substance that fuels desire for your ex at 3am and causes you to forget large chunks of time, bad for the brain? Who would've thunk it?!

"Excess consumption of alcohol can damage brain function and be harmful to brain health," Dr. Bhatt warns. "Those who consume alcohol over a moderate amount consistently can have far-ranging ill effects, including decline in brain function (especially with balance and likelihood to fall) and alcohol withdrawal syndrome, which may include memory disturbance and seizures, among other symptoms." That nature creates such terrible consequences as repayment for some of your best nights is surely one of life's cruelest tricks.