How to Undo Damage to Your Liver

Move your butt around more often

Perhaps the biggest key to healing fatty liver is an increase in exercise. Although this should also be done in addition to all the other common-sense lifestyle changes (eating better, limiting alcohol intake, etc.), working out has the unique property of reducing the amount of carbohydrates stored in the liver, and taking out some of the fat.

"[Exercise] will not only help reverse the damage that you have, but will help remove fat from the liver, and eliminate a sort of ongoing insult to your liver," Dr. Olsen says.

And you don't need to start training for a marathon or become one of those annoying gym rats either; getting your heart rate up for a sustained amount of time, several days a week, should suffice. "If you are not doing very much exercise, then even doing 20 minutes three times a week is useful," Dr. Olsen says. "Focus on exercising to the point that it would be difficult to carry on a conversation. You don't have to join a gym; you can do this on your own."