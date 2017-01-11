How to Start a Running Habit, Even if You Think You Hate It

Don't find the time to run -- make the time

When it comes to scheduling your runs, don't just assume that you'll find the time lying there behind the couch with a couple MetroCards and spare change. It's not going to happen, though you may find time to clean your room, catch up on emails, call your mom, ANYTHING to avoid your run.

Jessie Zapo, founder and coach of Girls Run NYC, a women's running collective in New York City, and co-founder of members-only running group the Black Roses, recommends making a plan to wake up earlier than usual to get your run in before breakfast to avoid losing motivation during the day.

"You will feel like you already won the day before it's even started," she says. "You can even end your run at a local coffee or juice spot as a motivator." If you're not so much of a morning person, you can schedule it into a calendar app, as though you have a meeting. That way, you have less of an excuse to skip it, since you were planning on being occupied for that time.