How to Get Off Your Ass and Start Exercising, Even if You're Terrified of Gyms

Between finding the time and motivation, there’s always a reason to avoid working out. But maybe even worse is the intimidation factor: there are too many foreign contraptions, too many grunting weightlifters, too many fit bodies in $120 stretchy pants, and too many eyes watching your every move.

Or so you think. "The truth is, no one is looking at you as much as you think they are," says Emily Cook Harris, founder of EMPOWERED NYC and instructor at The Fhitting Room. "So reframe the experience. This is my time to get away from my other responsibilities and have 30 minutes to myself. If it's nothing more than that, it takes the pressure off." Easier said than done, though, so if you still struggle to move your ass, try some of these tips.

