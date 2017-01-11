How to Stop a Panic Attack

Having a panic attack can be one of the most terrifying things you will ever experience in your life, especially when you’re caught off guard. And while “helpful” people may encourage you to “breathe” or “calm down,” the last thing you tend to think about when you feel like you’re going to have a heart attack, pass out, or both, is how to breathe calmly like Buddha.

There’s good news, though: you’re not doomed to a life of misery, spent resting on a fainting couch to soothe your nerves.

Panic attacks: not just for times of panic!

Panic attacks can happen at any time -- not necessarily when you’re in a stressed or excited state. Some of the symptoms can include a feeling of impending doom, chest pain, rapid heart rate, sweating, lightheadedness, numbness, or feeling like you’re detached from the world, though these can vary depending on the person.