9 Healthy Ways to Beat Your Potato Chip Addiction

It’s hard to find a human being who can resist the salty and crunchy allure of a potato chip. But if you find yourself hovering over the snack table at a party, scratching your arms, willing to sell your bedsheets if it means another taste, it’s time to face facts: you’re addicted to potato chips.

Like most addictions, this one won’t do your body any favors. Potato chips have lots of fat, plus the sodium level is pretty high... and by “pretty high” we mean “Redman high.” You’ll find 170-185mg of sodium in an ounce of chips, more if go for a fun flavor like biscuits and gravy. And who’s ever eaten a single, dainty ounce of potato chips?