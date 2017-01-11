How Productive People Keep From Procrastinating All the Damn Time

When I have a deadline looming, I play the temporal equivalent of limbo -- how close can I go? And while the job gets done on time (usually), my cortisol-battered brain can't help but wonder if there's a timely way to accomplish things without bending itself over backwards.

If you can relate, read on for tips from super-productive people like CEOs, inventors, and other people who have their lives in order. If you're procrastinating RIGHT NOW, close this browser window and get to work, slacker! (Sorry. Just trying to help you out.)



Pick three things to tackle each day

When you first wake up and go through your morning routine, jot down three things you want to accomplish. "Even when I am at my busiest, I never really have more than three important tasks," says digital marketing firm CEO Skyler Irvine.

