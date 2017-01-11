Tracking Calories Is Pointless. Here's What to Do Instead.

If you've spent any time eavesdropping on people at the gym recently (who hasn't?), then you've probably heard the phrase "tracking your macros." Or, more accurately, "That doesn't fit in my macros, bro."

It sounds complicated, and something only jacked, roided-out fitness bros have the secret info on. But like counting reps and stacking weight plates on a barbell, tracking macros is just basic math disguised as an overhyped fitness concept. A calculator, some Googling, and a place to jot down your food for the day are all you need to jump on the macronutrient-tracking bandwagon.

In spite of its annoyingly vocal jacked-and-tan adherents, tracking macros is far superior to the outdated and ineffective diet trick of counting calories when it comes to weight loss or achieving your personal fitness goals. Like becoming a jacked-and-tan macro-tracking gym rat. Here's how to do it, and why it works.