An Underrated Strategy for Turning Fitness Into a Habit

Do you remember the exact process you went through when you brushed your teeth this morning? Do you remember groggily squeezing the toothpaste out of the tube, the feeling of the bristles on your gums, and the taste of the toothpaste in your mouth?

Probably not -- with so much information to process, you automate some of your actions so they happen every day. These actions are habits. You don't think about habits; you just do them.

Fitness is all about habits, which is why so many people struggle with their workout plans, especially those who aren't in shape to begin with. Their habits up to that point have led them to an unfit life. Trying to fix that is a Sisyphean task for most people. It’s battling a lifetime of habit inertia.