People Who Wake Up at 4am to Work Out Tell You How They Do It

My mom still complains about "my daughter, the night owl" -- that devil of a middle child who kept her up at all hours because she would NOT go to sleep.

Yes, that horrible child was me. I'm the person whose resting bitch face is a special kind of scary if you talk to me before noon; the person whose mom used to tell her, "You will never get anyone to marry you if you're such a jerk in the morning."

Thanks, mom. Huge help. Also, joke's on you. I totally bagged a husband, and I'm still a huge jerk in the morning.

Which is why I have a special kind of grudging respect (perhaps tinged with hate?) for those perky sons of bitches who actually want to get up at the asscrack of dawn to break a sweat. Their commitment deserves high praise, but their chipper morning voices and bright, happy smiles can go straight to hell.