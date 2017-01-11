How Important Is Washing Fruits and Veggies, Really?

You can learn a lot about someone by spending some time together in the kitchen: some folks happily throw their carrots into the juicer without a peel or a rinse, while others nervously hose down their oranges with expensive cleaning sprays. But which of these generalized hypotheticals is the right way to go?

Like with most things, there's a happy medium when it comes to washing produce -- although you may want to err a bit more on the "clean freak" side of things. We asked agriculture and food safety expert Marisa Bunning to explain why the hell it's so important to clean our fruits and veggies in the first place, and how to do it without going insane.

